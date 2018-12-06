Bulandshahr violence: Slain cop’s family meets Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday met the family of Station House Officer (SHO) Subodh Kumar Singh who was killed in mob violence in Bulandshahr two days ago. Adityanath was away in Telangana for campaigning for the assembly elections when the incident took place.

Terming it to be “part of a larger conspiracy”, the Chief Minister has ordered a thorough probe and issued directions to take strict action against those involved in the alleged cow slaughter.

The meeting was held at CM’s residence where Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh was also present.

“We met the Chief Minister and he has assured us that we will get justice,” ANI quoted Shrey Pratap Singh, son of the SHO, as saying,

“Family of martyred Inspector Subodh Singh ji met the Chief Minister today and CM assured the family of justice. A high-level probe has also been ordered,” ANI quoted the DGP as saying.

The DGP also said a college will be named after the slain inspector. Jaithari-Kuraoli road leading to the village of late police Inspector in Etah has been renamed to ‘Shri Subodh Kumar Singh Shahid Marg’.

On Monday, cars were torched and policemen attacked by men alleging slaughter of cows and demanding immediate action. Police opened fire after the mob began pelting the police chowki in Siyana village with stones. SHO Subodh Kumar Singh, who was injured and was attacked again while being taken to hospital, died before he could be treated. A video clip that did the rounds showed the Inspector’s body in a Tata Sumo and shots could be heard in the background. Singh was the first investigating officer in the murder of Dadri resident Mohd Akhlaq, who was lynched in 2015 by a crowd over rumours of cow slaughter and beef consumption.

The manager of the Nayabans village mosque, Mohd Sarfuddin, was among four arrested Wednesday after they were named in a complaint of cow slaughter filed by Yogeshraj Singh, the main accused in the killing of the SHO. Yogeshraj is on the run after police arrested four others Tuesday over the killing of the SHO.