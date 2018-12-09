Bulandshahr violence: Additional SP Raees Akhtar transferred as part of police rejig

Another senior police officer was removed from Bulandshahr district on Sunday as part of the string of high-profile transfers following the murder of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh earlier this month. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raees Akhtar was transferred to PAC headquarters and ASP Manish Mishra has been appointed as his replacement.

The move comes a day after the Yogi Aditynatah-led Uttar Pradesh government announced transferred Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Krishna Bahadur Singh to the DG headquarters in Lucknow and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sitapur Prabhakar Chawdhry was brought in as his replacement. Along with Singh, Syana Circle Officer DSP Satya Prakash Sharma was also transferred to Police Training College in Moradabad and Chingravathi police station in-charge Suresh Kumar was sent to Lalitpur.

The development comes days after ADG (Intelligence) S B Shiradkar, who was asked to probe the violence over allegations of cows being killed, submitted his report to the chief minister.

On December 3, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local youth, Sumit, were killed in mob violence over an alleged cow slaughter incident. The inspector and his team had gone to Syana village to control the violence when they came under attack. Singh was also the investigating officer of the Dadri lynching case from September 28, 2015 to November 9, 2015. However, the chargesheet had been filed by a different IO in March 2016.

Police have arrested ten accused in the Bulandshahr case but the main conspirator, Yogesh Raj, the district convener of the Bajrang Dal, is still on the run.

On Saturday midnight, the Indian Army handed over a jawan who is one of the accused in the killing of Inspector Singh. Jeetendra Malik, also known as Jeetu Fauji, was detained by his Army unit in Kashmir on Friday night. “We have arrested Jeetendra Malik and he was handed over by the Army at 12.50 am today. Preliminary interrogation has been done. He is being sent to Bulandshahr and will be produced before the court for judicial custody,” senior police officer Abhishek Singh was quoted as saying by ANI. Malik’s name surfaced in the mob violence after a purported video showed him allegedly opening fire.