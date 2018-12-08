Days after Bulandshahr violence, UP govt transfers top cop

Days after an Inspector was killed in violence that broke out in Bulandshahr over allegations of cows slaughter, the Uttar Pradesh government Saturday made a string of administrative changes. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Krishna Bahadur Singh was transferred to the DG headquarters in Lucknow and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sitapur Prabhakar Chawdhry was brought in to replace him.

The government transferred two other police officers; Syana Circle Officer DSP Satya Prakash Sharma was sent to Police Training College in Moradabad and Chingravathi police station in-charge Suresh Kumar was transferred to Lalitpur.

The development comes a day after ADG (Intelligence) S B Shiradkar, who was asked to probe the violence over allegations of cows being killed, submitted his report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Adityanath Friday said the incident was an “accident” and that the death of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was not a case of “mob lynching”. He added that the law was taking its course and the culprits would not be spared.

“Uttar Pradesh mein mob lynching ki koi ghatna nahi hai, ek. Bulandshahr ki ghatna ek durghatna hai, aur isme kanoon apna karya kar raha hai. Koi bhi doshi baksha nahi jayega. Illegal slaughtering, keval cow hatya hi nahi, illegal slaughtering poore UP mein ban hai and DM, SP uske prati poore jawabdeyi honge,” Adityanath said, while speaking at the Jagran Forum in Delhi.

(There is no mob lynching in UP. The Bulandshahr incident was an accident, and the law is taking its course. No culprit will be spared. Illegal slaughtering, and not just cow slaughter, is banned in the entire state and the DM and SP will be answerable).”

So far, four people have been arrested in the cow-slaughter case under sections of the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act 1955. Separately, nine people have been arrested in connection with the death of the Inspector and another civilian, Sumit.