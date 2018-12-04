SIT to probe Bulandshahr violence, four people arrested

A day after two persons including a police Station House Officer was shot dead in mob violence in a Bulandshahr village in western UP, police arrested four people and detained four others on Tuesday and a special investigation team has been formed to probe the violence.

“Four people have been arrested. I don’t know about the organizations yet, but the main accused in the violence is Yogesh Raj who has not been arrested till now,” ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

The police filed an FIR in early hours of Tuesday morning under 17 sections including murder, rioting and assault. The FIR has been filed against 27 named persons and 50-60 unnamed persons. “A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate why the violence happened and why the police personnel left Inspector Subodh Kumar alone,” ANI quoted Prashant Kumar, ADG Meerut Zone, as saying.

The FIR alleged that SHO Subodh Kumar Singh initially requested the crowd to disperse after promising immediate action in an alleged cow slaughter incident. The protesters, however, turned violent, police said. The villagers were also in possession of illegal weapons, one of which was allegedly used to shoot SHO Subodh in the head, said an officer.

The police has added sections of damaging property as a police post was vandalised and set on fire.

On Monday, cars were torched and policemen attacked by men alleging slaughter of cows and demanding immediate action. Police opened fire after the mob began pelting stones at the police chowki in Siyana village. SHO Subodh Kumar Singh, who was injured and was attacked again while being taken to the hospital, died before he could be treated. A video clip that did the rounds showed the Inspector’s body in a Tata Sumo and shots could be heard in the background. Singh was the first investigating officer in the murder of Dadri resident Mohd Akhlaq, who was lynched in 2015 by a crowd over rumours of cow slaughter and beef consumption.

Abhishek, son of deceased policeman said, “My father wanted me to be a good citizen who doesn’t incite violence in society in the name of religion. Today my father lost his life in this Hindu-Muslim dispute, tomorrow whose father will lose his life?”

His body was brought to the Police Lines in Bulandshahar where a ceremony was held in his honour. Several young cadets of the forces stood in lines as the body was kept on wooden logs to pay their respects. The ceremony was attended by ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar and the heath was laid down by District Administration Anuj Jha.

“Please let me see him one last time, please. Let me call out to him. Why are you kids standing, he needs to come,” said a wailing Rajni Singh, as her husband’s dead body was being lifted into the police car on Tuesday morning.

The family members have also requested the administration to grant Subodh the status of martyr. The funeral is set to take place in Subodh’s native village in Etah on Tuesday.

Late Monday night, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 50 lakh assistance to the family members of Subodh Kumar Singh. The government also promised a job to a family member as well as “extraordinary” pension for the dependent family members.