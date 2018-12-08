Toggle Menu
Bulandshahr violence: Soldier named in FIR for cop’s murder detained

Jitendra Malik alias Jeetu Fauji was detained by the 22 Rashtriya Rifles in Sopore town.

The charred remains of SHO Subodh Kumar Singh’s vehicle, set on fire by a mob in Bulandshahr on Monday (Express Photo)

A soldier allegedly involved in the Bulandshahr firing in Uttar Pradesh in which a police Inspector and a civilian were killed was detained by his unit in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, Army sources said. Jitendra Malik alias Jeetu Fauji was detained by the 22 Rashtriya Rifles in Sopore town.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh Police was expected to reach here later to take him into custody.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a civilian, Sumit Kumar, were shot dead in Bulandshahr in mob violence last week.

The role of Malik in the killing of Inspector Singh surfaced after a purported video of the mob violence circulating on social media allegedly shows him opening fire. Malik’s mother, Ratan Kaur, told the police that he was not involved in the violence.

