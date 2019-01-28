Bulandshahr violence: Slain cop’s phone found at house of accused

Toggle Menu
Wife and sons of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was killed by a mob in Bulandshahr, at his cremation in Tarigawa in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Nearly two months after inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed in mob violence over alleged cow slaughter in Bulandshahr, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday recovered his Closed User Group (CUG) phone from the house of Prashant Natt, a cab driver who allegedly shot him.

Prashant was arrested by the Bulandshahr police for allegedly shooting the officer dead with his licensed revolver on the day of the violence over cow slaughter in Siyana on December 3, 2018.

“We obtained a warrant from the court to search Natt’s house in Chingrawati after we received information that we might recover vital clues from there. After an extensive search, we recovered Subodh’s CUG mobile. It is important for the investigation as the mobile loot was also part of the FIR,” said Atul Kumar Srivastava, SP City (Bulandshahr).

Several other mobile phones were also recovered from Natt’s house. Police are yet to determine the identity of the owners of those phones and whether they contain information regarding the violence.

Police also confirmed that Natt and Yogesh Raj, a Bajrang Dal leader who was arrested in the case, were yet to apply for bail. The Bulandshahr administration had invoked the National Security Act against those accused of cow slaughter.

