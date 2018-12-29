Bulandshahr violence: SIT announces reward to identify eyewitness

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Bulandshahr violence case in which an SHO and a youth were killed on December 3, announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to identify and trace a youth who was seen recording the incident on his mobile phone.

“The youth features in most of the videos and the pictures of the incident we have collected. We believe he has in possession some clearer videos which will help us to construct the sequence of events. He has not yet released any of the videos he had recorded. To get information about him, we have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on him,” said Bulandshahr SSP, Prabhakar Chaudhary.

Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General, Meerut Zone, said that sometimes such reward is declared unofficially to get some vital information or to trace a witness, but this time the step is taken as it is believed that this youth might have some crucial visuals of the incident which may help the police in this case.

Subodh Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Siyana, and a local youth, Sumit Kumar, were killed on December 3 in mob violence near Siyana village during protests against alleged cow slaughter. So far, 29 people have been arrested in the case.

“We have two videos in which the youth can be seen along with Sumit, but his face is not clear,” the SSP added. Police claimed to have in their possession around 100 videos of the incident. They have also collected footage of the CCTV camera installed at a private school located near the spot. In one of the videos, the youth can be seen carrying stones and standing close to Sumit, police added.