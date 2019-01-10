Toggle Menu
Bulandshahr violence: Accused BJP youth wing member arrested from Hapur

Subodh Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Siyana, and local youth, Sumit Kumar, were killed on December 3 in mob violence near Siyana village in Bulandshahr during protests against alleged cow slaughter.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member Shikhar Agarwal (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member Shikhar Agarwal, one of the accused in the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandshahr, was arrested on Thursday.

He was held from the adjoining Hapur district by the Bulandshahr police, a senior police official said.

“Shikhar Agarwal was arrested this morning. We are interrogating him and will produce him in the local court later today,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Bulandshahr city) Atul Kumar Srivastava was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Shikhar Agarwal was held from Hapur district by the Bulandshahr police. (ANI)

On January 3, Bajrang Dal activist Yogesh Raj, the prime accused in the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, was arrested.

Raj is accused of being the mastermind of the protest which turned violent.

While in hiding, Yogesh Raj and co-accused Shikhar Agarwal had recorded videos, in which they claimed they were innocent.

So far, over 35 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, including Army jawan Jeetender Malik, Prashant Nat who allegedly shot the inspector dead and Kalua who had attacked him with an axe, the police said.

(Inputs from PTI)

