Bulandshahr violence: Prime accused Yogesh Raj features in Bajrang Dal’s R-Day poster

Days after being arrested by the Bulandshahr Police for his key role in the riots that killed a policeman, Yogesh Raj is featured in congratulatory posters allegedly put up by Bajrang Dal workers in regions of Bulandshahr. The posters spelled out wishes to the public for Makar Shakranti and Republic Day on behalf of Praveen Bhati, a co-cordinator and Yogesh Raj whose title is mentioned as District Co-ordinator.

“From the day of the riots itself, we have openly admitted that Yogesh Raj is an able worker of the Bajrang Dal and we stand by him. There is a huge difference between someone who is accused and someone who is convicted. The posters display Yogesh’s patriotism which even an accused has a right to express. We completely endorse this”, said Balraj Dungar, State Convenor of Bajrang Dal.

The display also has names of Satish Lodi, Ashish Chauhan, Satendra Rajput and Vishal Tyagi- who have been accused of possible of role in the Bulandshahr violence that claimed the life of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh.

“The poster has been put up by Praveen, who is also a worker of the party. We see no wrong in this”, continued Balraj Dungar. The posters were allegedly taken down by the authorities within a day from areas including Nayabans village, of which Yogesh Raj is a resident of.

Yogesh Raj was arrested by the Bulandshahr police after being on the run for almost a month. While absconding, Yogesh and co-accused Shikhar Agarwal had released videos on social media alleging their innocence.