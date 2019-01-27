Bulandshahr violence: Police recovers slain cop’s mobile phone from house of prime accused

Nearly two months after Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed in mob violence over alleged cow slaughter in Bulandshahr, the Uttar Pradesh Police Sunday recovered his Closed User Group (CUG) mobile phone from the house of Prashant Natt, a cab driver who allegedly shot him. Singh was shot from close quarters after a mob turned against him when he tried to control protests over the alleged cow slaughter.

Advertising

Natt was arrested in December from the Noida-Bulandshahr border. “Prashant took Subodh’s service revolver and shot him in the head. His confession has been corroborated by other accused who submitted surrender pleas in the last week,” police had claimed. He was also allegedly responsible for creating a ruckus in the Chingrawati police station area on the day of violence.

The police had also arrested Bajrang Dal activist Yogesh Raj, who was on the run. Yogesh Raj, has not denied his role in the stone-pelting outside Chingrawati police booth, which was later torched. Yogesh, who is affiliated with the Bajrang Dal, has admitted to calling up acquaintances after he was informed of the alleged cow slaughter in Mahwa on December 3, said the sources. He is accused of being the mastermind behind the protest which turned violent.

Subodh Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Siyana, and local youth, Sumit Kumar, were killed in the mob violence near Siyana village during the protest.

UP CM Adityanath had previously said that the incident was an “accident” and that the death of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was not a case of “mob lynching”. He added that the law was taking its course and the culprits would not be spared.

“Uttar Pradesh mein mob lynching ki koi ghatna nahi hai, ek. Bulandshahr ki ghatna ek durghatna hai, aur isme kanoon apna karya kar raha hai. Koi bhi doshi baksha nahi jayega. Illegal slaughtering, keval cow hatya hi nahi, illegal slaughtering poore UP mein ban hai and DM, SP uske prati poore jawabdeyi honge,” Adityanath said, while speaking at the Jagran Forum in Delhi.

Advertising

So far, over 35 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, including Army jawan Jeetender Malik, Prashant Natt and Kalua, who had attacked Subodh Singh with an axe, the police said.