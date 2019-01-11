Toggle Menu
Bulandshahr violence: Police arrest another co-accused from Hapur

The police will question him on his alleged role. It will be premature to comment on the role since it’s a matter of investigation. And we do not want to reveal anything that can aid his bail,” said Atul Kumar Srivastava, SP City Bulandshahr.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member Shikhar Agarwal (ANI)

The Bulandshahr police have arrested another key co-accused in the riots that occurred on December 3, resulting in the death of a police officer.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local youth were killed on December 3 in mob violence near Bulandshahr’s Siyana village during protests against alleged cow slaughter. Shikhar Agarwal, accused number 9 in the FIR, was arranged from Hapur on Thursday.

“Shikhar Agarwal has been evading arrest for more than a month post the riots. His involvement had been brought to light by the testimony of other suspects, apart from videos of the incident that emerged on social media. The police will question him on his alleged role. It will be premature to comment on the role since it’s a matter of investigation. And we do not want to reveal anything that can aid his bail,” said Atul Kumar Srivastava, SP City Bulandshahr.

With regards to Yogesh Raj, who was arrested earlier, Shrivastava said, “We are continuously questioning him and more can be revealed about the same once we present the charge sheet in court. We have 90 days to do so.”

