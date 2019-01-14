Bulandshahr violence: NSA invoked against seven arrested for cow slaughter

The Uttar Pradesh police have invoked the National Security Act against seven accused arrested in connection with the alleged cow slaughter in Bulandshahr’s Siyana tehsil last month, officials said on Monday.

Cattle carcasses were found strewn in the fields outside village Mahaw in Siyana on December 3 after which a mob went on the rampage, attacking the local Chingrawathi police post.

Two people including a police officer were shot dead during the violence triggered following the alleged cow slaughter on December 3 last year in Bulandshahr. Police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and civilian Sumit Kumar, 20, were killed of bullet shots during the mob violence.

Two separate FIRs were registered – one for the violence in which nearly 80 people including 27 named and the other for cow slaughter – at the Siyana police station.

“Yes,” District Magistrate Anuj Jha said in response to a PTI query on whether the stringent NSA was invoked against those arrested in the cow slaughter case.

One of the main suspects among the 27 named in the FIR, local Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, is still missing, while an Army jawan, Jitendra Malik, has been arrested and remanded in custody.

(With PTI inputs)