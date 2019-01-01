Bulandshahr violence: Man who attacked Inspector Subodh Singh with axe arrested

In a fresh breakthrough in the Bulandshahr violence case, a key accused who attacked Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh with an axe has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday. The police recovered an axe allegedly used in the attack from his possession.

Four of the accused in the case had first attacked Subodh Singh with an axe and then threw stones at him as he ran across the field for cover.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that he was the person who attacked Inspector Subodh Kumar with an axe. The axe has been recovered from his possession; other accused persons will be arrested shortly,” Atul Kumar Srivastava, Additional SP City, told news agency ANI.

Last week, a Delhi taxi driver, Prashant Natt, was arressted for after he was seen in multiple videos of the incident. Police claimed Natt took Singh’s revolver and shot him in the head.

On December 3, Inspector Singh and a local youth Sumit Kumar were killed in mob violence near Siyana village during protests against alleged cow slaughter.