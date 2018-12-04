Bulandshahr violence: Instead of taking care of UP, Yogi is in Telangana and spewing venom, says Kapil Sibal

Toggle Menu
Speaking to news agency ANI, Sibal criticised UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath for choosing to attend election campaigns in Telangana instead of looking after the situation in his state.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

Reacting to the killing of a police officer by a mob in Bulandshahr, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal Tuesday said he is amazed how a mob killed a police officer investigating the Akhlaq lynching case. Two persons, including the policeman Subodh Kumar, were killed by a mob infuriated over alleged cattle lynching.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sibal criticised UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath for choosing to attend election campaigns in Telangana instead of looking after the situation in his state. “Instead of taking care of his state Yogi is going to Telangana and spewing venom,” Sibal was quoted as saying by ANI.

An unprecedented violence erupted in Bulandshehr on Monday when a mob torched cars and attacked policemen demanding immediate action over alleged cattle slaughter. Police opened fire after the mob began pelting stones at the police chowki in Siyana village. SHO Subodh Kumar Singh, who was injured and was attacked again while being taken to the hospital, died before he could be treated.

A video clip that did the rounds showed the inspector’s body in a Tata Sumo and shots could be heard in the background. Singh was the first investigating officer in the murder of Dadri resident Mohd Akhlaq, who was lynched in 2015 by a crowd over rumours of cow slaughter and beef consumption.

The police arrested two and detained four people on Tuesday and a special investigation team has been formed to probe the violence.

