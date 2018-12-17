Bulandshahr violence: Innocents being framed, Jats being targeted, say Hindu outfits

DAYS AFTER the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Bulandshahr mob violence issued court notices to 23 absconding accused, several Hindu organisations have begun agitations claiming that innocent people were being framed in the case.

An inspector and a youth were shot dead in the December 3 violence over alleged cow slaughter, after which 17 people, including a soldier Jeetendra Malik alias Jeetu Fauji were arrested. Bajrang Dal’s district convenor Yogesh Raj, a local BJP leader and a BJYM worker are among those who have been declared proclaimed offenders, and are on the run.

On Sunday, Akhil Bhartiya Sant Parishad’s national convenor Swami Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati sat on a dharna in Kalyam area, demanding a fair probe and alleging harassment of “innocent Hindu families” at the hands of police. “I have decided to continue my dharna till police stops the atrocities,” he said.

On Saturday, the Mahila Jat Samaj held a panchayat at Saidpur village to get “justice” for accused Jeetendra Malik. Nawab Singh, whose son Sumit Kumar was shot dead in the violence, was also present.

Over the last two days, members of these organisations met families of people who have been arrested and others who are on the run. They also met Sumit’s family. “Police are harassing people due to which several men from Chingrauti, Nayabas and Mahao villages have gone underground. I visited these places and the women there told me police are harassing them during raids. We demand that no one should be harassed in the name of probe,” said Chaudhary Anajali Arya, president of the Mahila Jat Samaj’s western UP unit.

A team of Shiv Sena (Bharat) too visited the villages. “Police have targeted the Jat community. Police are regularly visiting their homes and damaging household items during raids. We have decided to fight for them,” Bitto Sikhera, the party’s Muzaffarnagar president, said.