Bulandshahr violence: District convenor innocent, will back him in and outside court, says Bajrang Dal

The Bajrang Dal has come out in support of the outfit’s Bulandshahr convenor, Yogeshraj Singh, the main accused in the killing of a police officer in the district, claiming that he was being framed in the case.

Leaders from the Hindu outfit Saturday said Yogeshraj was not present at the spot of violence and pledged to fight for him both inside and outside the court.

Singh, who has been absconding since Monday, had issued a video message Wednesday claiming innocence and saying that he was not present at the site.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Siyana police station in Bulandshahr, and a civilian, Sumit Kumar, were killed when a mob protesting against alleged cow slaughter went on a rampage in the area.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe into the case is investigating the role of Yogeshraj, who has been named the accused number 1.

“We suspect Yogeshraj is being framed in the case and there is a conspiracy. He was not present at the spot when the violence broke out. Yogeshraj was then at Siyana police station, getting an FIR lodged in the case of cow slaughter,” Sohan Singh Solanki, Bajrang Dal’s national convenor, told The Sunday Express. The police station is around five kilometres from the place where the violence broke out, he said.

“The police should investigate and trace the person who opened fire during the violence. Yogeshraj is innocent and we all are in his support. We would provide him legal help,” he said.

If required, Solanki said, his seniors would also talk to the government in the matter.

Balraj Dongar, the state convenor of Bajrang Dal’s Meerut prant, also extended support to Yogeshraj. “Two days ago, I met Yogeshraj’s family and assured them that we would all provide help to Yogeshraj.”

Bhoola Singh, BJP MP from Bulandshahr, also maintained that the SIT so far has got no evidence against Yogeshraj.

“So far no video or photograph in which Yogeshraj is seen throwing stones or carrying stick has come to light. Even the SSP had called him seeking help in removing the road blockade put up by the locals,” he said.

Claiming that on September 9, the party workers from the area had written to him, complaining about inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, the BJP MP said, “Workers, in the signed letter, claimed that since Subodh has been posted, crime had increased in the area… The same day, I had forwarded the letter to the SSP on WhatsApp to look into it. There was no demand for his transfer in the letter. I have no idea what action the SSP had taken in the matter.”