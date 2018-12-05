Bulandshahr violence: Deceased youth named in FIR, govt announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

Nineteen-year-old Sumit, who died in Monday’s violence in Bulandshahr, is one of 27 people named in the FIR filed by UP Police in connection with an inspector’s death. On Tuesday, however, the district administration announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for his family.

Advertising

Additional District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Mishra said: “The Bulandshahr district administration has announced to grant Sumit’s family a cheque of Rs 5 lakh. The family has also written a letter to the Chief Minister with the approval of the district administration for further demands, which will be taken up by the Uttar Pradesh government.”

The body was handed over to the family in Chingrawati Tuesday. BJP MP from Bulandshahr, Bhola Singh, was present along with other local leaders.

Until Monday evening, the police had maintained that he was a bystander, but Tuesday, his name featured in the FIR. MP Singh was quoted by news agency ANI saying that the local administration had given an assurance that Sumit’s name would be removed from the FIR.

Advertising

ADG Meerut Zone Prashant Kumar said Sumit’s name was there in the FIR, but since he was dead, no action could be taken against him even if he were to be found guilty.

Sumit’s family maintained he was not involved in the violence. “I met him Monday morning, and he told me a friend had come to see him. I was later told they were walking towards the area and got caught in the mob,” said Anuj, a cousin. Police sources said a complaint has been filed by Sumit’s father saying his son was a victim of the riot and not a perpetrator.