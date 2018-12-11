Bulandshahr violence: BJP’s local IT cell convenor, ex-BJYM leader named in SHO’s death

BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and the party’s IT cell in Siyana have come out in support of its workers — Shikhar Agarwal (25) and Vikrant Tyagi (32) — named in the killing of a police officer in Bulandshahr, claiming that they have been falsely implicated in the case.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Siyana police station in Bulandshahr, and a civilian, Sumit Kumar, were killed when a mob protesting against alleged cow slaughter went on a rampage in the area.

“Shikhar was the former president of BJYM’s Siyana area. He was removed from the post a few days before the incident. It’s true that he had gone to the place where the violence took place, but he was not involved in the violence. He has been falsely implicated. We have met the Bulandshahr SSP recently and told him about our concern. The SSP has assured us that action will be taken only after thorough investigation,” BJYM district president Deepak Dulhera told The Indian Express.

“There is no video or photograph that can prove Shikhar’s involvement in the violence. We are providing all possible help to him,” he added.

Extending support to the BJP’s district IT cell convenor, the party’s district president Himanshu Mittal also said that he has been falsely implicated in the case and they will do everything possible to help him.

“Tyagi, who is the convenor of BJP’s IT cell unit in Siyana, has been wrongly named in the case and we have decided to extend all possible help. I spoke to his brother recently who said that Tyagi was not present at the spot at the time of the incident and he has been falsely implicated. There is no video or photograph showing his involvement in the crime,” Mittal said.

Earlier, the Bajrang Dal had come out in support of the outfit’s Bulandshahr convenor, Yogeshraj Singh, the main accused in the case, claiming that he was being framed in the case.