Bulandshahr violence: BJP legislators to meet Yogi Adityanath, apprise him of ‘illegal cow slaughter’ in area

A day after a police officer and a youth were killed in mob violence in a Bulandshahr village over alleged slaughter of cows, and a BJP volunteer was named in the case, the local BJP MP, MLAs and organisation unit met on Tuesday and decided to apprise Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of the “facts” and complaints of alleged “illegal cow slaughter” in the district.

After the meeting, BJP leaders, including Bulandshahr MP Bhola Singh and four MLAs, visited the family of the deceased youth, Sumit, in Chingrawati village. They decided to apprise Adityanath of Sumit’s family’s demand for ex-gratia equal to that given for slain police officer Subodh Kumar Singh.

BJP district president Himanshu Mittal told The Indian Express that all public representatives of the party would meet the CM on Thursday and inform him about the facts, including allegations of illegal cow slaughter in the area. Mittal claimed that cow slaughter had increased during Ejtema and that an innocent youth (Sumit) was killed in police firing on Monday. Bhola Singh was not available for a comment despite repeated attempts.

SP’s Bulandshahr district president Hamid Ali alleged that the violence in Siyana village was orchestrated by the BJP, VHP and Bajrang Dal to influence elections in Rajasthan and next year’s Lok Sabha polls. “Bajrang Dal and RSS wanted to trigger communal riots because several lakh Muslims had assembled for Ejtema in Bulandhshahr. Muslims had to return from the highway near the place where the violence occurred,” said Ali, who was a member of the Ejtema organising committee.

BSP chief Mayawati said that the incident showed that ‘jungle raj’ is prevailing in the state under the BJP, and even protecters of the law are being sacrificed.

She alleged the BJP is giving shelter to anarchy and its government’s wrong policies were leading to incidents like in Bulandshahr.

RLD vice-president Jayant Chaudhary said anarchy was prevailing in BJP rule in UP. He demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the slain officer. In a statement, Chaudhary said that BJP-linked organisations were taking law into their hands in the name of cow protection.

Bulandshahr has been a stronghold of the BJP, and the party has been winning Lok Sabha elections there since 1991, barring 2009 when SP won, pushing BJP to second position.

Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency has around 3 lakh Lodh voters followed by Muslims, Jats and Dalits (Jatav).

All five MLAs in Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency area are of the BJP.

NHRC issues notices to UP Chief Secy, DGP

Taking suo motu cognizance of the death of two persons, including a police officer, during clashes in Bulandshahr, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of UP. The NHRC has sought a detailed report in the matter within four weeks, including action taken against miscreants and “relief and rehabilitation provided to families of the deceased persons”.

“The Commission has observed that the reported incident is indicative of yet another incident of violent protest and rampaging by the unruly mob exposing lawlessness and failure of the administration…” the NHRC stated.