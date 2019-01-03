Bulandshahr violence: Bajrang Dal activist Yogesh Raj arrested

Bajrang Dal activist Yogesh Raj, the prime accused in the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Buladshahr was arrested Thursday, a month after violence erupted in the Uttar Pradesh district. According to news agency ANI, he was held by police early today morning.

Advertising

Raj, affiliated with the local Bajrang Dal unit as a Zila sanyojak (district coordinator), was on the run since the violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. In a video released last month, Yogesh Raj claimed innocence and that he was not present at the site where the violence had erupted. Raj, in the video, said the people are “portraying me as if I am a history-sheeter.”

Subodh Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Siyana, and a local youth, Sumit Kumar, were killed on December 3 in mob violence near Siyana village during protests against alleged cow slaughter.

Raj, with his associates, had lodged an FIR claiming that they saw “seven people slaughtering cows” when they were roaming in the fields. The FIR was lodged against seven people, including minors, under IPC section 295 at Siyana police station.

#Visuals: Police arrests Yogesh Raj, the main accused in #Bulandshahr violence case pic.twitter.com/AS5zQDF7hd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 3, 2019

With Raj’s arrest, the number of those taken into custody in connection with the crime is 31 so far. Last week, the police arrested a key accused, Kalua, who allegedly attacked Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh with an axe. The police also recovered the axe allegedly used in the attack, from his possession. A Delhi taxi driver, Prashant Natt, was also held for allegedly shooting Singh. Police claimed Natt took Singh’s revolver and shot him in the head. Natt (30), who was not named in the FIR registered, was arrested after he was seen in videos of the incident, which was corroborated with testimonies of other accused and technical evidence.