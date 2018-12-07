Bulandshahr violence: At meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath, kin demand justice, mention call from ‘Siyana MLA’

The family of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was shot dead amid mob violence in a Bulandshahr village earlier this week, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday.

Demanding justice, Singh’s sons said they also wanted the “conspiracy” behind his murder exposed.

During their conversation with Adityanath, the inspector’s wife Rajni also mentioned threats her husband allegedly used to receive, and claimed he had received a call from “Siyana MLA” a week ago, following the arrests of three people in connection with a case of cow slaughter. In a brief video clip of the meeting released by the state government, she is heard telling Adityanath about the same.

“My mother did mention a call from Siyana MLA, which came a week before he died. But we do not wish to take any specific name as there is no evidence. We will wait for the SIT report and its conclusion. We know it was a planned attack and a conspiracy. We just want justice for the brutal murder of my father,” 17-year-old Abhishek, Singh’s younger son, told The Indian Express.

BJP MLA from Siyana, Devendra Singh Lodhi, could not be reached for comment.

“The chief minister told my mother that she is a woman of courage and assured that he will take strict action, regardless of who and what the person is. He also said that nobody will be forgiven,” said Abhishek.

He further said, “We want to know who caused this mob lynching as my father had received some serious threats. He would not bother us much but we were always worried about him. The most disturbing was the video which showed his body.”

The chief minister assured the family that their education and housing loans would be paid, said Abhishek. A road from Chaitra to Koravali area and a college in their native village in Etah, would be named after the inspector, he added. Asked about their financial situation, Abhishek said his family has taken a Rs 30 lakh education loan, apart from housing and car loans.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, state Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh said, “The chief minister has instructed the intelligence department to conduct an inquiry into the incident. The inspector’s elder son Shrey Pratap Singh is preparing for his civil services and the younger is preparing for law. The CM heard them at length…Our police force works as a family. CM has assured that there is not going to be any hindrance in the education of these two children…he had already announced that Rs 50 lakh would be given to the family.”

The DGP added that extraordinary pension and a job for a member of the family would also be granted by the government.