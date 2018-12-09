Bulandshahr violence: Army jawan Jeetendra Malik arrested for SHO’s murder

Army man Jeetendra Malik, allegedly involved in the killing of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandshahr earlier this week, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday midnight, reported news agency ANI. Malik, also known as Jeetu Fauji, was detained by his Army unit in Kashmir on Friday night.

Advertising

“We have arrested Jeetendra Malik and he was handed over by the Army at 12.50 a.m today. Preliminary interrogation has been done. He is being sent to Bulandshahr and will be produced before the court for judicial custody,” senior police officer Abhishek Singh told ANI.

According to the officials, Malik who was in his hometown in Bulandshahar on vacation accepted that he was present when the crowd gathered at the site. He, however, denied pelting stones on the police. “It’s not yet ascertained if he is the one who shot the police inspector or Sumit. Forensic of his mobile will be done,” Abhishek Singh added.

Malik’s name surfaced in the mob violence incident after a purported video showed him allegedly opening fire. The soldier has been accused of killing the police inspector with his service weapon and has been named in the FIR. Malik’s mother, Ratan Kaur, told the police that he was not involved in the violence. Jeetu’s elder brother, who is also in Army, claimed that he was “present at the site of violence” but left soon after the incident on Monday afternoon.

Nine persons have been arrested for the mob violence that claimed the lives of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a civilian last week in Bulandshahr. The violence was triggered after cattle carcasses were found in nearby fields. The main accused in the case, Bajrang Dal activist Yogesh Raj, is still on the run.