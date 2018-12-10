Bulandshahr violence: Army jawan, accused of killing cop, denied bail

Army jawan Jeetendra Malik, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during the violence in Bulandshahr last week, has been denied bail, ANI reported.

Jeetendra Malik alias Jeetu Fauji was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a local court yesterday. He was earlier detained by his army unit in Kashmir and handed over to the Uttar Pradesh police.

Fauji’s role in the alleged mob violence in Siyana village of Bulandshahr that killed inspector Singh and a civilian, Sumit, surfaced after a purported video showed him allegedly opening fire.

On December 3, violence erupted in the UP village following the discovery of 25 cow carcasses. Cars were torched and policemen attacked by men alleging slaughter of cows and demanding immediate action. An SIT has been constituted to investigate the entire sequence of events leading to the SHO’s death.

Nine persons have been arrested for the mob violence so far, though the main accused, Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Rai, is still absconding.

Two senior police officers — Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Krishna Bahadur Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raees Akhtar — were also transferred to the DG headquarters in Lucknow and PAC headquarters respectively. Besides the duo, Syana Circle Officer DSP Satya Prakash Sharma was also transferred to Police Training College in Moradabad and Chingravathi police station in-charge Suresh Kumar was sent to Lalitpur.

The police had also arrested four Muslim men for the alleged cow slaughter that triggered the protests.