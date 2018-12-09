Bulandshahr violence: Army jawan, arrested for SHO’s murder, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Army jawan Jeetendra Malik, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandshahr earlier this week, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a local court on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

Jeetendra alias Jeetu Fauji’s role in the mob violence in Siyana village of Bulandshahr last Monday, which claimed the lives of inspector Singh and a civilian, Sumit, surfaced after a purported video showed him allegedly opening fire. The violence broke out after cattle carcasses were found in the nearby fields. The main accused in the case, Bajrang Dal activist Yogesh Raj, is still on the run.

ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar had said that a police team was sent to Jammu and Kashmir, where Malik was posted, and that the “person in the video is Malik”.

While he was detained by his Army unit on Friday, he was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday. “We have arrested Jeetendra Malik and he was handed over by the Army at 12.50 a.m today. Preliminary interrogation has been done. He is being sent to Bulandshahr and will be produced before the court for judicial custody,” senior police officer Abhishek Singh had earlier told ANI.

“It’s not yet ascertained if he is the one who shot the police inspector or Sumit. Forensic of his mobile will be done,” Abhishek Singh had added.

Nine persons have been arrested for the mob violence so far. Two senior police officers — Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Krishna Bahadur Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raees Akhtar — were also transferred to the DG headquarters in Lucknow and PAC headquarters respectively. Besides the duo, Syana Circle Officer DSP Satya Prakash Sharma was also transferred to Police Training College in Moradabad and Chingravathi police station in-charge Suresh Kumar was sent to Lalitpur.