Bulandshahr violence: Accused Bajrang Dal activist Yogesh Raj held

One of the main accused in the Bulandshahr mob violence, in which a police officer and a civilian were killed, was arrested late Thursday night at a degree college in Bulandshahr.

“Some informants had been tracking Yogesh Raj. On confirmation, we laid a trap at Bulandshahr-Khurja Road and arrested him. This is a big breakthrough,” said SHO (Siyana) Kiranpal Singh.

While in hiding, Yogesh Raj and co-accused Shikhar Agarwal had recorded videos, in which they claimed they were innocent.

According to police sources, Yogesh Raj has not denied his role in the stone-pelting outside Chingrawati police booth, which was later torched. Yogesh, who is affiliated with the Bajrang Dal, has admitted to calling up acquaintances after he was informed of the alleged cow slaughter in Mahwa on December 3, said the sources. He is accused of being the mastermind of the protest which turned violent and claimed the lives of then Siyana Station-in-Charge Subodh Kumar Singh and a youth.

“At this point, details of his role cannot be divulged since they can be used by the defence lawyer during bail plea. The idea is to retain him in custody so that further questioning can be carried out,” said SSP (Bulandshahr) Prabhakar Choudhary.