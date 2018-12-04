Bulandshahr violence a pre-planned conspiracy by VHP, RSS, Bajrang Dal: UP minister

Claiming that the Bulandshahr incident was a pre-planned conspiracy by VHP, Bajrang Dal and the RSS, Uttar Pradesh minister OP Rajbhar Tuesday raised questions on the incident being coinciding with the Muslim Ijtema event. The minister also suspected BJP’s involvement in the violence.

“This is a pre-planned conspiracy by VHP, Bajrang Dal and RSS, now police is even naming some BJP members. Why protest happened on the same day as Muslim Ijtema event? It was an attempt to disturb the peace,” ANI quoted Rajbhar as saying.

On Monday, two persons including Station House Officer Subodh Kumar Singh were shot dead in mob violence over alleged cattle lynching in a Bulandshahr village in western Uttar Pradesh. The violence erupted when a mob torched cars and attacked policemen demanding immediate action over alleged cattle slaughter. Police opened fire after the mob began pelting stones at the police chowki in Siyana village. The SHO, who was injured and was attacked again while being taken to the hospital, died before he could be treated.

A day after, on Tuesday, police arrested two and detained four people and a special investigation team was also formed to probe the violence. An FIR — against 27 named and 50-6- unnamed persons — was also lodged in early hours of Tuesday morning under 17 sections including murder, rioting and assault.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 50 lakh assistance to the family members of Subodh. The government also promised a job to a family member as well as “extraordinary” pension for the dependent family members.

In another instance, Rajbhar took strong objection to Adityanath’s “Lord Hanuman is Dalit” remark Monday and said it was wrong to divide Gods into castes. The backward classes welfare minister criticised his own government for starting a controversy with such statements. “It is wrong to divide Gods into castes and due to this controversy, Dalit community is demanding to takeover Hanuman temples,” he said.