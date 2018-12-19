Bulandshahr violence a ‘political conspiracy, those criticising should thank us’: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday said the state government should be “thanked and praised” for its action following the mob violence in Bulandshahr early this month that led to the killing of two people, including a police official.

Terming the incident a “political conspiracy that was hatched by the same people who tried to kill innocents by selling illicit liquor,” the chief minister said the state government made sure law and order prevailed in its aftermath, and that anybody “who is raising fingers at the government should, thank and applaud it.”

On December 3, a civilian Sumit, 21, along with SHO Subodh Kumar Singh were killed in mob violence in Bulandshahr after the remains of slaughtered animals were allegedly found near Siyana village.

The family of Sumit today met with the chief minister demanding a ‘martyr’ status for him and compensation equal to what was provided to the family of the SHO.

Hitting back at the opposition which stalled the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh legislature over the issue of law and order, Adityanath said the Bulandshahr violence, was a “political conspiracy” hatched by those who have lost political ground. The entire Question Hour was washed out in both the Houses of the state legislature amid uproar and sloganeering by the opposition Samajwadi Party and the Congress over various issues, including the plight of farmers and the law-and-order situation in the state, that led to repeated adjournments.

“It was a political conspiracy which has been exposed… peace and order will be maintained at all cost… the administration and government have repulsed the designs (of conspirators) sternly,” Adityanath told reporters after the Assembly was adjourned for the day amid opposition ruckus. The chief minister had earlier termed the Bulandshahr incidents an accident.

