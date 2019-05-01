Bulandshahr: Two held for niece’s murder

Bulandshahr police arrested two men on Tuesday for the alleged honour killing of a 15-year-old girl. Both accused, who are in their fifties, were the girl’s uncles and they were allegedly angered by her friendship with a local boy.

The girl had met the boy, who is not a minor, at a local government school where both studied. The two had given their Class X examinations this year.

A police official said, “Our investigation has revealed that the incident occurred on April 23, when the girl had gone with the boy to a part of the village. The families came to know, and the boy’s family took him with them. Two members of the girl’s family then requested her to not meet the boy again. Her refusal angered them and they strangled her to death. Later, they burnt her body in order to avoid suspicion.”

According to the police, the two relatives burnt her body in a farm nearby.

They later took the ashes and immersed it in the Ganga, that traverses close to their village. No remains of the victim were found, police said.

“The girl’s father is a poor farmer who did not even come to know for long that the girl was taken by their family members. The accused told us that they begged that she abandon the boy. When she remained pertinent, the two got angry and strangled her with a cloth,” the police official said.

While an FIR has filed against the two uncles under IPC Section 302 (murder), the boy has been booked under Section 363 (kidnapping) as the girl’s family has claimed that she went missing after she went with him.