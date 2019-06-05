Toggle Menu
Bulandshahr: Tiles with Mahatma Gandhi, Ashok Chakra symbols found in toilets

The tiles were brought to the administration’s notice by villagers on Monday. They were allegedly installed a week ago.

Bulandshahr, Bulandshahr mahatma gandhi tiles, Mahatma Gandhi, Ashok Chakra symbols on toilets, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
Tiles bearing Mahatma Gandhi’s pictures and Ashok Chakra symbols were found installed in toilets built under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

An official of the Bulandshahr administration has been suspended after tiles bearing Mahatma Gandhi’s pictures and Ashok Chakra symbols were found installed in toilets built under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The tiles were brought to the administration’s notice by villagers on Monday. They were allegedly installed a week ago.

“Almost 508 toilets were built under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Icchawari village of Dibai tehsil. It was found that in 13 of those toilets had tiles with symbols of Mahatma Gandhi and Ashok Chakra… An official has been suspended and action taken against the village pradhan,” said Amarjeet Singh, District Panchayati Raj Officer.

Village development officer Santosh Kumar was suspended while the joint account of the pradhan, Savitri Devi, was seized.

