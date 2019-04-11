Bulandshahr: Three held for rape of 13-year-old

Bulandshahr police on Wednesday arrested three people in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old which occurred last month. One accused, identified as Jitendra, was arrested from Dadri, Noida, while the other two —Shaukendra and Naresh — were taken into custody from Bulandshahr, the police said.

SSP N Kolanchi said: “The accused were absconding since March 11, a day after the crime occurred. During investigation, it was revealed that the three accused rammed their car into the motorcycle carrying the victim and her brother. After assaulting the brother, they abducted the victim and took her to the fields where one of them raped her.”

They later left her in a semi-conscious state,” he said. “A fourth accused, who was also in the car, is currently absconding.” The police have learnt that late into March 10 night, the victim was returning from a wedding function near her village with her brother on a two-wheeler when the accused, tailing their bike in a car, beat the brother after the collision, stole cash and abducted the minor.

“As per their confession, they drove till they reached a deserted field. The fourth accused went away from the spot and the other three carried her to the field on foot. She was raped twice, allegedly by Jitendra, while Shaukendra and Naresh arranged for a bottle of water and medicine. They drugged her and kept her hidden in the field until the following day,” the SSP said.

On the evening of March 11, the accused broke into the classroom of a government school and left the victim in a drugged state, Kolanchi said.