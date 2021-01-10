Bulandshahr spurious liquor: Death toll rises to six as one more dies; two arrested

All six deceased persons in the hooch tragedy were daily wage earners, said the police.

With the death of a 45-year-old man Saturday, the toll in the Bulandshahr spurious liquor episode has gone up to six. The police, meanwhile, arrested two people on Saturday and conducted large-scale raids across the district to track down the illicit liquor, branded “Miss India”.

The police said of around a dozen people who were taken ill after consuming the liquor, five are stated to be in critical condition. They are admitted in hospitals in Meerut, Ghaziabad and Delhi, police said.

The deceased, Bhagwat, was a resident of Jeetgarhi village. He was referred to the Meerut medical college on Friday evening after his condition deteriorated.

“He showed signs of improvement Friday night but started vomiting again since early Saturday morning. He later died. The body has been handed over to a police team from Bulandshahr,” said Akhilesh Mohan, Meerut’s Chief Medical Officer.

The main accused in this case, Kuldeep, was arrested in Delhi on Friday night. “We have arrested 10 people persons, including the three accused in the Jeetgarhi incident. On interrogation, they revealed that 16 sacks full of liquor pouches were brought into the district. We have seized eight of these bags so far and a massive hunt is on to trace the remaining ones,” Sikandrabad Deputy SP Namrita Srivastava told The Sunday Express over the phone.

The Bulandshahr police Saturday announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for information on these bags.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives for action against excise officials and policemen found lax in their duty. He had also asked the senior police officials of the district to book the accused under the National Security Act.

Following the deaths, four UP Excise Department officials, including Joint Excise Commissioner (Meerut Zone) Rajesh Mani Tripathi, were attached to the UP Excise headquarters in Lucknow.