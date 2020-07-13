Bulandshahr police team attacked during raid to arrest criminal, two cops injured, over 500 booked

The SOPs state that all places of worship must ensure availability of sanitizer dispensers at the entry as well as have provisions for thermal screening. (Representational) The SOPs state that all places of worship must ensure availability of sanitizer dispensers at the entry as well as have provisions for thermal screening. (Representational)

Two members of a Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Bulandshahr police suffered minor injuries when they were attacked, allegedly by local residents and aides of a history-sheeter whose residence they tried to raid, in Mirchi Tola locality on Saturday.

The criminal, Shahid, against whom over three dozen cases, including murder, loot and extortion, are registered in several police stations across the state, managed to flee taking the “river route”, police sources said.

“We have registered an FIR against four named and over 500 unidentified local residents who attacked the SOG team, comprising eight cops, with lathis and stones. No arrests have been made yet. A search is on for the history-sheeter,” Aruna Rai, in charge of Kotwali police station, told The Indian Express on phone.

She said the injured policemen were taken to hospital and were discharged on Sunday. “The SOG team members were in plainclothes and also did not inform the local police before carrying out the raid. Some local residents, who perhaps were involved in the attack on the police team, claimed to us that they thought that armed criminals had entered their locality and they responded collectively to overpower them,” she added. The police will also investigate if any local resident assisted the history-sheeter Shahid in escaping.

“The SOG team had gone to nab Shahid, a murder accused. They were initially not recognised by local residents. Confusion prevailed and some people pelted stones at them. The local police sent reinforcements and the situation was soon brought under control,” said Raghvendra Mishra, Circle Officer, Bulandhshar (City).

“The trapped police team members saved themselves by firing in the air. Later, the local police also intervened for their rescue when they wired SOS to the police wireless network,” said an officer.

SSP Santosh Kumar Singh has ordered an inquiry into how the SOG team raided the place without informing the local police. Police force has been deployed in the area, sources said.

—With ENS, Noida

