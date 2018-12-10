Bulandshahr police officer shunted out in latest govt move

Bulandshahr police officer shunted out in latest govt moveTHREE DAYS after he claimed that UP Police have shifted the focus of their investigation from nabbing the accused in the policeman’s death to solving the alleged killing of cows that led to the mob violence in Bulandshahr, the state government announced the transfer of ASP (Rural) Raees Akhtar from the district.

In a statement issued Sunday, UP Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said that Akhtar has been transferred to the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) headquarters in Lucknow. The move comes nearly a week after a mob murdered Station House Officer Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandshahr following protests over allegations of cows being killed.

In the statement, the government said that Akhtar has been replaced by Manish Mishra, an ASP posted at the Police Modern Control Room in Ghaziabad.

On Thursday, amid widespread outrage over the killing of the SHO, Akhtar told The Indian Express: “Our main concern at this moment is to find out who killed those cows. After all, it was the killing of the cows that led to the protest, which resulted in Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh’s murder. Our belief is that once we solve that case, it will throw light on how the murder occurred. The cow-killers are our top priority. The murder and rioting case is on the backburner for now.”

Akhtar’s transfer is the latest in a reshuffle of the local police force, including Bulandshahr SSP K B Singh who was transferred to the DGP’s office in Lucknow. The government had also transferred Circle Officer (Syana) Satya Prakash Sharma to the Police Training College in Moradabad and Chingravati police chowki in-charge Suresh Kumar to Lalitpur.

So far, police have arrested ten persons for their alleged involvement in the violence and Singh’s murder. But they are yet to nab the main accused, Yogeshraj Singh, a Bajrang Dal activist who is on the run. Police have also arrested four persons in the cow-slaughter case under sections of the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act 1955.