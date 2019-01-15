Bulandshahr: NSA against 3 held for cow slaughter

The Bulandshahr administration has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against three men arrested for the alleged cow slaughter that triggered mob violence near Siyana village on December 3 in which Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local Sumit Kumar were killed.

The stringent NSA has been invoked against Nadeem, Mahbub and Azhar, who were arrested under sections 3,5 and 8 of the Prevention of Cow-Slaughter Act, 1955. All three are residents of Siyana in Bulandshahr.

“We have invoked the NSA as the bail petitions for the accused have come up for hearing. Since the crime they committed on December 3 was the reason behind the violence and disruption of the public peace, we have grounds to believe that if they are allowed to walk free, a similar situation might arise. It has been done to keep such a preventive measure in mind,” said Bulandshahr district magistrate Anuj Jha.

The Bulandshahr police have arrested more than 35 people for the alleged killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh including key accused Yogesh Raj and Shikhar Agarwal, but the NSA is yet to be invoked against those accused of rioting and murder. According to sources, the administration will consider initiating NSA proceedings as and when the bail hearings of those accused in the mob violence come up.

“So far, it is a measure to ensure that no law and order situation arises on the release of an accused,” said Jha. The office of the UP Director General of Police in a notification claimed the proceedings were initiated because the cow-slaughter act caused “terror” and disturbed peace in the Siyana area.

“The NSA proceedings will be also be initiated against the other accused of cow-slaughter as per their role. The same principle will be applied to the accused in riot and policeman’s murder case. It is under investigation so far,” said Atul Kumar Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (City).