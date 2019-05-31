Bulandshahr: Main accused held in murder case of three minors

The main accused in the murder of three minors that took place in Bulandshahr last week was arrested after a joint operation by a Special Cell of the Delhi Police and UP Police on Thursday.

The accused, Salman, allegedly shot Abdul (11), Aliva (8) and Aasma (8), who were cousins, hours after they were taken away from their house in Faisalabad on May 24.

“Salman admitted to killing the minors since he was in need of bail money for the various cases pending against him for committing crimes in Delhi. He shifted to Bulandshahar and the minors’ relative and co-accused helped him get a flat. They conspired to kill the children for money,” police said.

Police had earlier arrested Bilal (23), a maternal relative of the children, who revealed the role of Salman and Imran in the murder. Bilal was also part of the family’s search party on Friday night, and reportedly kept updating the other accused about the movements of the police and family.

Police claimed that it was Salman who shot the children as the pistol used in the crime was recovered from him. The bullet-riddled bodies of three children were found in a tubewell tank 7 km from their home in Bulandshahr’s Seelampur on May 25.