Bulandshahr violence: Four arrested for ‘cow slaughter’; man behind cop killing yet to be held

Even as Yogesh Raj, main accused behind the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar during the Monday violence, in Bulandshahr is still absconding, the police on Wednesday arrested four Muslim men for the alleged cow slaughter that triggered the protests. Interestingly, the Bulandshahr Police arrested the four men under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act on a complaint filed by Raj, a Bajrang Dal member.

Advertising

SHO Subodh Kumar Singh was among two persons shot dead in mob violence Monday in a Bulandshahr village in western UP where cars were torched and policemen attacked by men alleging slaughter of cows and demanding immediate action. Police have arrested four persons in the case and detained several others while an SIT has been constituted to investigate the entire sequence of events leading to the SHO’s death.

Seven Muslims from Nayabans village in Bulandshahr were named in an FIR over charges of cow slaughter. According to the police, two persons named in the FIR–Sarfuddin and Sajid–were arrested and on their disclosure, two more persons–Asif and Nanhe–were later arrested. Police said that all are major.

Earlier in the day, two minor boys were also called for an inquiry. However, later, SP City Pravin Ranjan Singh said: “There is only one minor and we have not arrested him. At first, we arrested Sarfuddin and Sajid and based on their disclosure we arrested Asif and Nanhe for cow slaughter.” When asked for the evidence against them, SP City said: “We have enough evidence.”