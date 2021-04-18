Bulandshahr: Man’s body found hanging from tree, family says killed in police custody

According to the FIR, police tracked down the couple, who had allegedly eloped, on April 11.

A Sub-Inspector (S-I) and eight other people have been booked in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man whose body was found hanging from a tree in Bulandshahr’s Chaudera village late on Friday evening, police said on Saturday. However, family members of Vicky Singh have alleged that he was killed in police custody.

Singh was arrested on April 11 on charges of abducting a woman, a resident of the same village. An FIR was lodged against him on the basis of the complaint of the woman’s father at Chaudera police outpost on April 5.

Speaking to The Sunday Express on the phone, Yogendra Kumar, in charge of Bulandshahr’s Chhatari police station, said: “After Singh’s death we registered an FIR based on the complaint of his father, Gautam Singh, against S-I Raj Kumar Mishra and seven members of the woman’s family under IPC sections 302 (murder), 120-B (whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death) and 506-B (offence of criminal intimidation). No arrests have been made yet.”

According to the FIR, police tracked down the couple, who had allegedly eloped, on April 11. Singh was kept in police custody since then, while the woman was handed over to her family members.

“My son was in police custody since April 11. On Friday evening, local residents informed us that they found his body hanging from a tree in a mango orchard on the village outskirts. We immediately contacted the local police out post officer, but he remained unavailable. Police claimed that my son was released on April 15. This is a clear case of custodial death,” Gautam Singh stated in the FIR.

Kumar said, “It is not clear if Singh died in police custody or the woman’s family members hanged his body from the tree after killing him. We have lodged an FIR against S-I Mishra and eight others on the complaint of the deceased’s father. The guilty will not be spared.”