Bulandshahr: Man who ‘attacked inspector with axe’ arrested

The Bulandshahr police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man who had allegedly attacked Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh with an axe before the latter was shot dead in the December 3 mob violence.

The accused, identified as Kalua, had allegedly attacked the officer during protests over alleged cow slaughter, forcing the officer to run for cover to the fields, where he was eventually killed.

“We identified Kalua from videos of the incident. On the morning of December 3, when Subodh Kumar Singh requested the protesting crowd to remove their tractors, Kalua had allegedly cut down a tree to block a road. Later, he used the same axe to attack the officer, injuring him grievously. He also allegedly cut off the policeman’s thumb,” said Bulandshahr’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chowdhary.

Kalua was nabbed at the Saidpur turn on the Bulandshahr border shortly after midnight. He hails from Chingrawati village. Police said the axe has been recovered. Prashant Natt, a Delhi taxi driver who was arrested on December 27 for allegedly shooting the Inspector in the head with the latter’s service revolver, has corroborated claims that an axe was used to attack the officer, police said.