Bulandshahr man killed by friend over inability to repay loan: cops

The accused revealed inability to repay borrowed money as the motive, said police.

A man murdered his friend with the help of his accomplice in Bulandshahr on Friday night due to his inability to repay a loan.

According to police, Rajendra Singh (40) ran a grocery store in Imiliya village and his friend Bharat (22) worked in a shop opposite the store.

"On Friday, Bharat and another common friend Ankush took the victim to a jungle in the vicinity on the pretext of having dinner together. They laced his food with sleeping pills and once he fell asleep, they slit his throat. They made a fake ransom call to deceive the police. Both were arrested and sent to judicial custody," said Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh.

