scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Latest news

Bulandshahr man hammers wife, 2 daughters to death, injures one for talking to other men: Police

According to police, the incident took place under the Shikarpur police station limits and the accused, Saeed (60), is absconding.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
March 3, 2021 7:58:45 pm
Police added that doctors at Meerut district hospital stated the condition of the surviving girl as critical.

A 60-year-old man in Bulandshahr district allegedly killed his wife and two daughters after attacking them with a hammer on Tuesday night, as “he had a problem with them talking to other men”. The condition of the third daughter who was also assaulted is critical, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place under the Shikarpur police station limits and the accused, Saeed (60), is absconding.

Police said wife Shakeela (60) and daughters Razia (20) as well as Shabana (15) died on the spot. Sultana (18) is undergoing treatment at Meerut district hospital.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The family worked as daily wagers on agricultural fields in the area.

Read |BJP vs SP in UP as man on bail for molestation kills victim’s father

Shikarpur SHO Santosh Singh said the accused was “known to be hot headed”. “They used to have arguments on a regular basis as Saeed objected to his wife and daughters talking to some men at the fields. The five of them were at home on Tuesday night when he attacked them with a hammer, killing three of them and severely injuring one. We have received a complaint from the son of the accused, Shamshad (23), who lives with his wife around a kilometre from where the family lived,” said the SHO.

He has another son Dilshad (25) who lives in Ghaziabad with his wife and children.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Singh said the police were informed about the murders by the neighbours. “By the time, the neighbours found out the murders, Saeed had fled the house. He is still absconding,” said Singh. He added that doctors at Meerut district hospital stated the condition of the surviving girl as critical.

“Several teams have been formed to trace and nab the accused. We will find him very soon,” said a senior police officer.

📣 JOIN NOW 📣: The Express Explained Telegram Channel

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 03: Latest News

Advertisement