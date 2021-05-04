Bulandshahr: Man accused of inciting riots that killed cop wins panchayat polls

The charred remains of SHO Subodh Kumar Singh’s vehicle set on fire by a mob in Bulandshahr. (Express file photo)

A MAN accused of orchestrating a riot over alleged cow slaughter in Bulandshahr in 2018, in which a police inspector was killed, is among the winners in the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, the results of which were announced on Monday.

Yogesh Kumar, a resident of Syana village, has been out on bail since 2019. According to the results announced for Ward 5, Bulandshahr, Yogesh got 10,352 of the 27,763 votes polled. He beat Nirdosh Chaudhary, who got 8,269 votes.

“In the past, I have been associated with many social service organisations. There are several issues which can only be resolved with political will. These include issues of disabled people, widows and even farmers. I am thankful to the people for electing me,” Yogesh said after his win.

“My next step will be Lok Sabha elections, which will be decided as per the atmosphere,” he said.

On allegations relating to his role in the 2018 riots, he said, “I am accused of violence and not murder. Two people died in the riots and my sympathies are with them.”

Yogesh was arrested by Bulandshahr Police in January 2019 for allegedly inciting rioters over alleged cow slaughter on December 3, 2018. Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed by the protesting mob.

In March 2019, the SIT filed a chargesheet along with 3,000 pages from the case diary in connection with the FIR filed at Syana Police Station.

According to the chargesheet, several phone calls were exchanged between Yogesh and other accused prior to the cow slaughter protest. The chargesheet alleged that Bajrang Dal activists led the mob after putting the cow carcass in a trolley in an attempt to cause large-scale riots.

Yogesh was a Bajrang Dal activist at the time of the riots and currently the organisation has denied any links with him.