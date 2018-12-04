Bulandshahr incident has let down humanity, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Tuesday said the Bulandshahr incident has let down humanity and appealed to people to stay cautious of elements creating such things for their own purpose. Two persons including a Station House Officer were shot dead in mob violence in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr Monday.

Advertising

“What happened in Bulandshahr has let down humanity. State govt has said that whoever is responsible will be brought to justice without any bias. I appeal to people to stay cautious of the elements who are creating unrest for their own interests.” ANI quoted Naqvi as saying.



A day after the incident, two people have been arrested and four have been detained and a special investigation team has been formed to probe the violence. The police filed an FIR in early hours of Tuesday morning under 17 sections including murder, rioting and assault. The FIR has been filed against 27 named persons and 50-60 unnamed persons.

On Monday, cars were torched and policemen attacked by men alleging slaughter of cows and demanding immediate action. Police opened fire after the mob began pelting the police chowki in Siyana village with stones. SHO Subodh Kumar Singh, who was injured and was attacked again while being taken to hospital, died before he could be treated. A video clip that did the rounds showed the Inspector’s body in a Tata Sumo and shots could be heard in the background. Singh was the first investigating officer in the murder of Dadri resident Mohd Akhlaq, who was lynched in 2015 by a crowd over rumours of cow slaughter and beef consumption.



Advertising

A bystander, who police identified as a youth named Sumit, died of a gunshot injury as the two sides traded fire. Police believe Sumit, an undergraduate student at a government college, was not part of the protest. He was said to be visiting the area to drop a friend when he got caught in the mob violence.

Another policeman accompanying Singh sustained critical injuries and was referred to a hospital in Meerut.