Bulandshahr: Family of 19-yr-old youth killed in violence files FIR

A fresh FIR has been filed by the family members of a 19-year-old man who was killed along with Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in the December 3 mob violence that erupted in Bulandshahr’s Siyana after cow carcasses were allegedly recovered in the area, police said Monday.

Advertising

Siyana Station House Officer Kiranpal Singh said the FIR was been lodged under Section 302 (murder) against “unnamed persons” in connection with Sumit Kumar’s death. “According to Kumar’s relatives, he did not have any role to play in the mob violence and he was a victim. We will begin investigation into the alleged murder,” the SHO said.

A Noida resident, Kumar was visiting his family at his native Chingrawti village when he was allegedly caught in the violence. Sumit is one of the 27 people named in the FIR lodged in connection with Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh’s death.

Meanwhile, Jitu Fauji, a soldier who was arrested Sunday in connection with the police officer’s murder, was sent to 14-day judicial custody Monday.