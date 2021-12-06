Bulandshahr: Convoy of BSP ex-leader fired upon, one killed

The convoy of former BSP leader Haji Yunus was attacked in Bulandshahr on Sunday, a day after he joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal. One person was killed in the attack while four others have been hospitalised, police said.

According to police, Yunus’s convoy had left a wedding function for Mirzapur village when multiple gunmen opened fire at an Audi SUV in which his associates were seated. Yunus escaped the attack unscathed but five others received bullet wounds and were rushed to hospital, where one of the injured, identified as Khalid, succumbed.

As per eyewitness accounts, more than 40 rounds were fired at the convoy. Videos following the incident emerged on social media.

Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said, “As their vehicles were crossing a bridge, unidentified assailants began shooting at the row of vehicles… The victims’ side believe that their nephew had a role to play in the incident. Further investigation is pending.”

Confirming the death, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) S K Tiwari said police are yet to receive a complaint to get an FIR lodged.

Yunus, the former block pramukh from Sadar, is the brother of former BSP MLA Haji Alim, who was murdered in 2018. Alim’s son Anas Alim is currently in jail in connection with his father’s murder. Police said Yunus has accused his nephew Anas Alim of being behind the attack on him.

Meanwhile, Yunus alleged that he had warned the administration about a possible attack on him but no action was taken. “I had informed the administration several times. In fact, I gave them a list of vehicles and said that there are people with AK 47 guns who will carry out an attack. Several such inputs were given in the last six months but there was no adequate security arrangement made,” he told mediapersons.

Following Alim’s death, Yunus had contested the November 2020 bypoll for the Bulandshahr seat on a BSP ticket but had lost to BJP’s Usha Sirohi. On Saturday, he was officially inducted into the RLD by Jayant Chaudhary in Lucknow.

RLD’s Bulandshahr district president Arun Chaudhary said the attack on Yunus is related to a family dispute.