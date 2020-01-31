Bulandshahr: Bail to 13, court says cops unable to prove role in protest

The court had granted bail to the 13 accused on January 17. (File) The court had granted bail to the 13 accused on January 17. (File)

While granting bail to 13 people arrested and booked for a murder attempt during last month’s violent protest against the new citizenship law (CAA) and proposed NRC in Bulandshahr, the district court judge, in his order, observed that police were unable to provide CCTV footage to support their claims.

The court had granted bail to the 13 accused on January 17. In the bail order of one of the accused, identified as 55-year-old Yusuf, the judge observed: “The accused is not named in the FIR. The FIR was filed 15 hours later and he has been falsely implicated. The house of the accused is 8 km away from the spot (where the violence took place). No rioting, loot or attempt to murder was carried out by him. It is observed that he was not present at the spot and that police has no CCTV footage of the same.”

Yusuf was released from jail on Wednesday. According to jail officials, the remaining 12 who have been granted bail will be released once the paperwork is completed.

After his release, Yusuf said the police had picked him up from his house on the night of December 20 and assaulted him. “Police entered my house in the night (December 20) from the roof. My son-in-law was also at home. They told us that my son-in-law would be spared if I go to the police station. My son-in-law was beaten up. Police then asked us if we were present at the protest spot. I told them I had nothing to do with the protest. I am old and not even capable of going out. They did not listen to me and put me in jail,” he said.

Clashes between police and protesters broke out in Bulandshahr on December 20 during a protest against CAA. In an FIR filed at Kotwali City Police Station, police had named 27 people and 700-800 unnamed others for rioting, damage to public property among others.

