Bulandshahr: Armyman named in inspector’s killing held in J&K

Army personnel Jeetendra Malik, who was allegedly involved in the killing of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandshahr earlier this week, was Saturday detained by his Army unit in Kashmir and handed over to an Uttar Pradesh police team.

Jeetendra alias Jeetu Fauji’s role in the mob violence Monday in Siyana village of Bulandshahr, which claimed the lives of inspector Singh and a civilian, Sumit, surfaced after a purported video showed him allegedly opening fire. ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar had said that a police team was sent to Jammu and Kashmir, where Malik is posted, and that the “person in the video is Malik”.

While the Army remained tightlipped about the arrest, defence sources said that Malik was arrested from his unit in Sopore. “Yes, he (Malik) has been detained,” a senior Army officer told The Sunday Express. “He has been handed over to the (UP) police for further questioning”.

Defence sources said that Malik was detained from the 22 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit stationed in north Kashmir’s Sopore, where he is currently posted.

A senior UP police officer confirmed that Malik has been “handed over” and is expected to reach UP by Sunday.

According to the Army officer, the UP Police had made a formal request for Malik’s custody after his name surfaced in the killing of the police officer in Bulandshahar. The UP Police have already issued a warrant against the soldier. The officer said that Malik was at his hometown in Bulandshahar on vacation. The soldier has been accused of killing the police inspector with his service weapon and has been named in the FIR.

Earlier, the UP government transferred the district police chief, SSP K B Singh. According to a notification issued by the UP Home Department, Bulandshahr SSP Singh has been transferred to the DGP office in Lucknow and will await posting. He has been replaced by Prabhakar Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police (Sitapur). Chaudhary is a 2010 UP Cadre IPS officer who has earlier served as SP Mathura.

On Friday, Siyana Circle Officer Satya Prakash Sharma was transferred to the Police Training College in Moradabad, while Chingrawati Police Station in-charge Suresh Kumar was transferred to Lalitpur.

Five more persons were arrested in connection with the policeman’s death in mob violence on Friday, taking the total tally to nine arrests.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh had died on Monday when a mob protesting against alleged cow slaughter went on a rampage in Siyana. The main accused in the case, Bajrang Dal activist Yogesh Raj, is still on the run.