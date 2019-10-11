Bulandshahr: 7 killed as speeding bus runs over sleeping pilgrims

Seven people, including four women and three children, died after a bus ran over them in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr in the early hours of Friday morning. The victims were a group of pilgrims who were returning from Vaishno Devi and had stopped at Gandhi Ghat to sleep on the pavement when a speeding bus ran over them around 2 am.

Advertising

“Some of the passengers from a bus carrying pilgrims decided to sleep on the pavement. Another bus came from Sambhal area and was allegedly speeding and ran over the ones sleeping on the footpath. The bus has been seized but the driver is absconding”, said Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP Bulandshahr

The Police said that all seven pilgrims died on the spot. A case of rash driving and death due to negligence has been filed at the Narora police station and efforts are on to nab the accused driver.

The bus left from a Hathras village on October 3 for a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi and was returning when the incident occurred. The police is investigating whether there were adequate street lights on the particular stretch where the accident happened.

The victims have been identified as Phoolwati (65), Mala Devi (32), Sheela Devi (35), Yogita (5), Kalpana (3), Renu (22) and Sanjana (4). The post-mortem is being conducted.