Bulandshahr: 38-year-old ‘gangraped’, hunt on for 3 suspects

The woman’s husband told the police that when they were asleep outside their house, three masked and armed men held them captive and tied him up.

“An FIR was registered and three teams have been formed to arrest the suspects,” Bulandshahr Deputy SP Dhan Prakash Tyagi said. (Image for representational purpose only)

A 38-YEAR-OLD woman was allegedly gangraped by three persons at her residence in a Bulandshahr village Tuesday, police said. The unidientified suspects then fled after looting valuables from the house, they said. No arrests had been made yet and medical examination report of the woman was awaited, the police added.

The woman’s husband told the police that when they were asleep outside their house, three masked and armed men held them captive and tied him up. He said the three forcibly took his wife to a room inside the house where they raped her at gunpoint. They escaped after looting an invertor battery, two cellphones, jewellery and cash, he said.

“Later, I managed to free myself and sought help from local residents. We approached the police,” the husband said in his statement.

“An FIR was registered and three teams have been formed to arrest the suspects,” Bulandshahr Deputy SP Dhan Prakash Tyagi said.

