Bulandshahr: 3 cops booked for ‘torturing’ Dalit man in custody

Three Bulandshahr police officials were booked on Friday for allegedly torturing a Dalit man in custody. The victim, Pramod, was called to Pahasu Police Station on September 27, where he was tortured, the FIR has alleged.

“The FIR has been filed as per the orders of the SC/ST commission. The victim had approached the SSP office after the alleged incident and a medical was carried out. In the report, no injuries were found and he merely had a limp. He approached the commission a few weeks later, who ordered the FIR. We are investigating the allegations,” said Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh.

According to the FIR, Pramod’s father had purchased a tractor on EMI and could not pay up due to financial reasons. The tractor had been missing for three months and Pramod’s father had allegedly absconded.

On September 27, at around 3 pm, officials from the Pahasu Police Station called Pramod and began torturing him, the FIR alleged.

The extent of the attack was such that victim’s leg was broken and that he urinated on the spot, the FIR said. The victim’s wife and son were also in the police station, the FIR said.

Sub-inspector Rajiv Kumar Gaur and constables Sheel and Bablu have been booked for assault and intimidation, along with relevant sections of the SC/ST Act, 2012.

Meanwhile, the police have alleged that Pramod had taken the tractor to Aligarh, and that the accused officials let him go the same day after a round of questioning.