Bulandshahr: 19-year-old CBSE topper killed in road mishap

19-year-old Sudhiksha Bhati who died in a road accident.

A 19-year-old scholarship holder was killed in an accident in Bulandshahr on Monday. Sudeeksha Bhati, hailing from Greater Noida’s Dadri district had secured 98 per cent in her CBSE board exams and had gone on to receive a scholarship of more than Rs 3.8 crore to pursue entrepreneurship in Massachusetts’ Babson College. According to Sudeeksha’s brother and Bulandshahr Police, Sudeeksha sustained fatal injuries in a road mishap.

“We were going at the speed of around 30 kmph on our Splendor bike near Aurangabad. I asked Didi whether she wants to go home or visit our relative. We decided to go to our village first and then meet our mama. So we were heading home when a Bullet motorcycle driving ahead of us, pulled the brakes suddenly. Our speed was slow and as I halted, the bike disbalanced and didi fell onto the road”, said Nigam Bhati, Sudeeksha’s brother. Bulandshahr Police said she was declared brought dead when rushed to the nearest hospital.

“We received information from Aurangabad Police that a woman named Sameeksha had met with an accident in which she was killed. We investigated from locals on the spot and the brother and it was found that a motorcycle had braked in front of their vehicle which led to the accident. The two were heading to a relative’s place. The body has been sent for post-mortem and will be handed over to the family”, said Atul Kumar Srivastava, SP City Bulandshahr.

Sudeeksha Bhati completed her education from Bulandshahr’s Vidya Gyan school and was felicitated as the district topper with 98% marks in 12th Board examinations. Sudeekha’s father, Jitendra Bhati, is a farmer in her native Greater Noida village. Sudeeksha was granted full scholarship in the US university for a four-year-long business course.

